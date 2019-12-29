Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expands By 20.4%

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 28th total of 475,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

