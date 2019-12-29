Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 16.1%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

ETTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 24,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

