Short Interest in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Decreases By 19.9%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $257,054.85. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $147,280.00. Insiders have sold 255,632 shares of company stock worth $8,492,319 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FSCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 251,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,157. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.