Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Grows By 21.1%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN.A shares. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GTN.A stock remained flat at $$20.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

