Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Decreases By 47.6%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,914,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 721,604 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

GRFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 491,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.