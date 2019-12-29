Short Interest in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Decreases By 7.8%

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 466,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE HCI remained flat at $$45.87 during trading hours on Friday. 32,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,408. The company has a market cap of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HCI Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 412.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in HCI Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCI Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

