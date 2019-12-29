Short Interest in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Rises By 11.0%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 75.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 663,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,702. The company has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

