Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Declines By 10.3%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.57.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,338. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

