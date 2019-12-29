Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Drops By 77.1%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 5,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.