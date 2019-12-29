Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Decreases By 12.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 20,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.