Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Increases By 18.4%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 247,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $806.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

