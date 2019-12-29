Short Interest in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Increases By 12.7%

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 243,518 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 437,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,919. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.