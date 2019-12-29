Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 12.8%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,880,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $3,816.37. 11,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,334. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,285.00 and a 52 week high of $3,946.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,725.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,583.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $48.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.