Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Drops By 51.6%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 28th total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPGN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis set a $20.00 price target on OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

