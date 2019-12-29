Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Drops By 15.1%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of REPH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 255,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,149. The stock has a market cap of $417.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.35. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

