Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Grows By 19.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,505. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

