Short Interest in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Declines By 18.2%

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,723. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $97.49 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

