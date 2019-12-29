Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Drops By 16.7%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,838.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 97,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $6,626,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 643,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.52.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

