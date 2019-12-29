SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 49,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,815. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

