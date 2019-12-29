SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 1,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 205,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.