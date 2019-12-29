Single Collateral DAI Price Up 1.2% This Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013690 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $768,486.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 40,743,322 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

