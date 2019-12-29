Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 1,040,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.