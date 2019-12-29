Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of SPAR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.43. 179,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,229. The firm has a market cap of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $618,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

