SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SPSC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

