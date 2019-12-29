SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 144.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.