Stakenet (XSN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $399,051.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $399,051.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00571863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,531,701 coins and its circulating supply is 92,554,891 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

