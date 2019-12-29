Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

