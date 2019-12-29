Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE SCL opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. Stepan has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

