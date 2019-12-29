Stockland Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX SGP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$4.70 ($3.33). 4,800,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Stockland has a 52-week low of A$3.42 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

