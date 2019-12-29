Stockland Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
ASX SGP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$4.70 ($3.33). 4,800,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Stockland has a 52-week low of A$3.42 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12.
About Stockland
