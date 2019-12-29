SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 737,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,759. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.