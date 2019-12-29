Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $398,886.00 and $15.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

