Switcheo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $926.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $926.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

