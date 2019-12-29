Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.20

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
Shares of SYD stock opened at A$8.99 ($6.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.76. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a fifty-two week low of A$6.37 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
