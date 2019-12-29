Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.20

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SYD stock opened at A$8.99 ($6.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.76. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a fifty-two week low of A$6.37 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

