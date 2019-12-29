Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:TAK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

