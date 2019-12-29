Terracoin Price Down 57.7% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Terracoin has a market cap of $678,544.00 and $630.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,390.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.02815234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00521665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.