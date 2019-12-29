Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TBNK opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $194,336 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

