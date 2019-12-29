Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Tops $896.95 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00017353 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $896.95 million and $43.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

