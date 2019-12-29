TheStreet Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

