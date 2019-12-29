Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. 1,346,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

