U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 72,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,259. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.51. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.