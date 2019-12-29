United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,150,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

