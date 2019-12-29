USDQ (USDQ) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $12,420.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013469 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00344585 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003489 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,120 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

