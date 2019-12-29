USDX Trading Up 38.2% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $232,831.00 and $5,081.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00032634 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003854 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001331 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

