Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uxin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $695.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Uxin by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

