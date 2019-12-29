VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGY. GMP Securities began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 405,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,516. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

