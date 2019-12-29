Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 18,962,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

