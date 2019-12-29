Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNE. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 43.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

