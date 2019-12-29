VeriumReserve Reaches Market Cap of $205,941.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $205,941.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00580194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009854 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,517,111 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.