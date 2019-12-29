Veros (VRS) Market Cap Hits $58,484.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Veros has a market capitalization of $58,484.00 and $7,481.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

