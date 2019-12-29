Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

